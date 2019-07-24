Mr. Heyward Morris "Cotton" Smith Jr. died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Brian Howard officiating. Interment will be held in Chester Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Smith was born in Chester on Sept. 22, 1946, and was a son of the late Heyward Morris Smith Sr. and Eleanor Cooke Smith. He was a graduate of the schools of Chester County and a Veteran of the United States Marines, having served during the Vietnam War as a Corporal. He was retired from Charter Communications and was also former owner and operator of C&S Electronics and a TV Technician. Cotton was also a reserve officer with the Chester County Sheriff's Department and a Licensed Ham Operator. He attended the First Church of the Nazarene.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Mary Dodds Smith; one son, Richard "Richie" Morrison Jr.(Tammy) of Chester; four daughters, Angie Leonard of Blackstock, Karen M. Turner (Jason) of Chester, Anna S. Laws (Pete) of Concord, N.C. and Teresa S. Bell (Wayne) of Chester; two sisters, Brenda S. Mobley and Sandra S. Etters (Don), all of Chester; fifteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Allen "Bud" Leonard.
Memorials may be made to , , c/o Christy Wilburn, 587 Lakenglen Road, Chester, SC 29706 (please put for whom the memorial is for on your check); or First Church of the Nazarene, 182 Pinckney St., Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The News & Reporter on July 24, 2019