The funeral for Mr. Howard Monroe "Bro" Wilson Jr. of 1115 Craigbrow Circle will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Angela Boyd will officiate and burial will follow in Mt. Moriah AME Zion Church Cemetery.

Mr. Wilson, 70, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store