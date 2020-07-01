Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Mr. Ivy Stephens IV of 105 Branch St. were held at noon Thursday, June 25, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Chester with the Rev. David Craig officiating and the Rev. McKinley Woods delivering the eulogy.

Mr. Stephens, 38, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Magnolia Manor in Rock Hill.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.



