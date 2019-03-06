The celebration of Jack's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Chester Farmers and Artisans Market, 111 Columbia St., directly behind City Hall.
Jack Richard McGillis, age 60, passed away March 2, 2019. Jack was the husband of Jo Ann Silbert McGillis and the son of Alta Cummings Britt of Lassellsville, N.Y. and the late Robert G. McGillis. He was recently retired facilities manager from the City of Chester.
He is also survived by daughters, Jessica McGillis of Mayfield, N.Y. and Dana Buckley Smith (Andrew) and Randi Buckley, both of Coatsville, Penn.; brothers, Steve, Larry and Jeffery McGillis of Gloversville, N.Y. and Charlie McGillis of Manitowoc, Wis.; sister, Marsha Benjamin (Jay) of Conway, S.C.; mother-in-law, Doris Hornberger of Chester; and grandchildren, Tommy, Haley and Emily Capobianco.
Jack was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby McGillis.
Jack was of the Christian faith and he enjoyed the Christmas season by seeing that needy children have a better Christmas. He started the bicycle program in Chester for children needing bicycles. Jack loved his motorcycles, hot rods, NASCAR racing, fishing, hunting and watching the N.Y. Giants. Jack was a master woodworker and a homebuilder.
