Jackie H. Alley, age 83, passed away on March 10, 2020.
She was the widow of the late Amos Lee Alley and the daughter of the late J. Walter and Ella Gibson Peters.
She is survived by one daughter, Janie Chappell of McConnells; her grandsons and caregivers, Spencer and Kell Parker; multiple other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her little dog and joy, Facey.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Wanda Parker.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at her home, 2488 Boyd Road.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020