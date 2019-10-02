James "Wess" Briggs, 83, of Chester passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
A native of Yancey County, N.C., Wess was a son of the late Anderson "An" and Aleatha Laws Briggs. He was the husband of 49 years to Carolyn Ann Spence Briggs, who died in 2009.
He was also preceded in death by siblings Mary Ellen Murphy, Edgle, Clifton and Steven Briggs.
Wess was a U.S. Army Korean Veteran and a member of American Legion Post 122 in Burnsville. He retired from Springs Manufacturing after 43 years and also did carpentry work. Wess was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his grandchildren.
Surviving are his son, Spencer Briggs and wife Anne of Lancaster; three grandsons, McKenzie "Wess" Briggs, Jesse Scott and Trace Jackson Briggs; siblings, Leonard Briggs and wife Evelyn of Chester, L.C. Briggs and wife Sheryl, Opal Shook and husband Charles and Willard Briggs and wife Joan, all of Hickory, and Maggie Briggs Wilmoth and husband Arthur, Barbara Ammons and husband, Keith Harding, Flossie Fox and husband Edison, Kenneth Briggs and wife Janice and Howard Briggs and wife Jewell, all of Burnsville; sisters-in-law, Carliss Briggs and Louise Briggs; and brother-in-law, Leon Murphy.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Bowditch Free Will Baptist Union Church in Burnsville, of which he was a member. Revs. Dwight Pearson and Ronnie Whitson officiated. Burial was in the Pete Young Cemetery with grave rites conducted by Sgt. E.L. Randolph Chapter 57 DAV.
The family will receive friends at the home, 386 Sam Jones Road, Burnsville, N.C.
Memorials may be made Bowditch Free Will Baptist Union Church, c/o Louetta Jarrett, 420 Rice Road, Burnsville, NC 28714.
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home in assisting the Briggs family.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019