The funeral for Mr. James Calvin "J.C." Foster of 4067 Turkey Creek Road will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at New Home Independent Church in Blackstock. The Rev. Grant Redmond will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Foster, 71, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on July 24, 2019