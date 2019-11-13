The funeral for Mr. James B. "Wholly" Curbeam, formerly of Fairfield County, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at New Friendship Baptist Church, 1515 East Eager St., Baltimore, MD 21205. Burial will follow in Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery in Owings Mill, Md.
Mr. Curbeam, 88, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Baltimore.
Public viewing was from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at March Funeral Home East.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of the local announcement.
