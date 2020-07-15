1/1
Mr. James Curtis Jordan
Mr. James Curtis Jordan, 80, would like you to know that his work was done. He went Home on July 11, 2020, after a job well done.
He would like to thank the hospice team at Warriors Walk, Columbia VA Healthcare for helping him during his stay. He not only made new friends, but thought of them as family.
Mr. Jordan was born March 5, 1940, in Great Falls, S.C. He was the youngest son of the late Cleveland Jordan and Mary Flowers Jordan Tate. His stepfather was the late Paul H. Tate of Great Falls. Mr. Jordan was a veteran of the United States Navy and Air Force, proudly serving for almost 28 years. He received numerous medals and awards. All those that knew him would say he should have been a military recruiter! He was Vietnam Veteran, working with munitions for all of his military career. Mr. Jordan did not know a stranger and was always thoughtful. He enjoyed fishing, growing vegetables, going to the market, bird watching, woodworking and his dog he lovingly named Baby. He was an active member of Mitford Baptist Church, Great Falls.
He is survived by two daughters, Xan White of Columbia, S.C. and Kasey Jordan of Elgin, S.C.; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart and late wife, Jewel J. Jordan; and his older brother, Donald Rudolph Jordan.
A full military service honoring Mr. Jordan will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, S.C., with Dr. Marty Roberts officiating.
Memorials may be made to Soldiers' Angels at https://soldiersangels.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzler-bakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The News & Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
