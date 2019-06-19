Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James Daniel McMurray. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary



A mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Agustin Guzman officiating. The interment will be private.

Mr. James Daniel McMurray was born in Macon, Georgia on Dec. 6, 1928, to parents James Daniel McMurray and Edith Savage McMurray. He was educated in Macon schools and married Anne Burney in 1952.

The family moved to Chester in 1960 where Jim established Chester Foundries, manufacturers of tire mold equipment. He and Anne had four children and quickly became active in the community and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He served as a lector and active member of the Men's Club and Parish Council. In his younger days, he served on a School Advisory Board and Developmental Disabilities Board.

Jim's life was his family and friends. He loved golf and tennis and entertaining all the people he loved. As manager of the foundry, he was well known to be a warm and caring employer.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Burney McMurray of Chester; three sons, James Daniel McMurray Jr. and his wife, Lynn Whitesell McMurray, of Chester, Louie Burney McMurray of Charleston and Christopher Michael McMurray of Myrtle Beach; a daughter, Virginia Anne McMurray McCanless and her husband, Eddie McCanless of McConnells; two grandsons, Christopher Michael McMurray Jr. and his wife, Anadel Filpo McMurray, of North Charleston and Daniel Luke Brannon of McConnells.

He is also survived by a very special family friend, Lynn St. Laurent of Myrtle Beach.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 110 West End St., Chester, SC 29706.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

