Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James Edward Cooper. View Sign

Mr. James Edward Cooper, 49, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fort Lawn with Dr. V. Ray Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-5:45 p.m. at the church.

Born in Chester, Jamie was a son of Betty Williams Cooper of Edgemoor and the late Kenneth Lee Cooper. He was a lineman for the City of Rock Hill and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and youth leader. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and his dogs. He was a true servant of the Lord in his church and his family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cindy Hefner Cooper; his children, Megan Cooper Jordan (Daniel) of Fort Lawn, Wayne Alexander Cooper and Cody James Cooper, both of Edgemoor; his grandchildren, Isabelle Loralei Jordan and Colton Brooks Jordan; and his siblings, Mickey Cooper of Edgemoor and Jane Alice Cooper Starnes of Edgemoor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jamie's name to Emmanuel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Fort Lawn, SC 29714.

Mr. James Edward Cooper, 49, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fort Lawn with Dr. V. Ray Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-5:45 p.m. at the church.Born in Chester, Jamie was a son of Betty Williams Cooper of Edgemoor and the late Kenneth Lee Cooper. He was a lineman for the City of Rock Hill and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and youth leader. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and his dogs. He was a true servant of the Lord in his church and his family.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cindy Hefner Cooper; his children, Megan Cooper Jordan (Daniel) of Fort Lawn, Wayne Alexander Cooper and Cody James Cooper, both of Edgemoor; his grandchildren, Isabelle Loralei Jordan and Colton Brooks Jordan; and his siblings, Mickey Cooper of Edgemoor and Jane Alice Cooper Starnes of Edgemoor.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jamie's name to Emmanuel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Fort Lawn, SC 29714. Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The News & Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close