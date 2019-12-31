The funeral for Mr. James Edward Kennedy will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Great Falls. He will lie in state from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Kennedy, 78, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at 663 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
Viewing will be Thursday, Jan. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.
The family will receive friends at the home, 227 Catawba Road, Great Falls.
Chris King Memorial Chapel, 121 Mobley St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019