A service to celebrate the life of James Edward Linkletter, 62, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at Lugoff First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Lugoff First Baptist Church Sound System Fund or Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Mr. Linkletter died on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Born in Hackensack, N.J., he was the son of the late James Richard and Beulah Mae Shedd Linkletter. He served in the United States Army. He was a member of Lugoff First Baptist Church, where he was on the Audio Tech Team. He had a passion for music and played in the band. Mr. Linketter enjoyed restoring cars and boats. He loved his children and the beach at Garden City.
Surviving are his wife, Amy S. Linkletter; daughter, Hannah Linkletter Hoffman (Garrett) of Rock Hill; son, James Ross Linkletter (Cameron) of Rock Hill; stepchildren, Ashlen Ann Turner (Dustin Maroney) of Pelion and Aaron Gray Turner of Lugoff; grandchildren, Samuel Austin Linkletter and James Marshall Linkletter; and his dog, Tanner.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 16, 2019