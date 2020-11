Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Mr. James C. "Jake" Evans of 2636 Dawson Drive were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Gail McCullough officiating and the Rev. Gloria Grier delivering the eulogy.

Mr. Evans, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at MUSC in Chester.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.



