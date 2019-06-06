– James Frazier Love Jr. of McConnells passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
The funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Olivet Presbyterian Church. Burial followed at Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Born on Oct. 3, 1946, in York, S.C., Jim was the son of the late James Frazier Love Sr. and Josie Russell Glenn Love. He received his Bachelor's Degree in 1967 from Clemson University and his Master's Degree from Winthrop College. Jim was an avid Clemson fan and a lifetime resident of McConnells, where he served for nearly 20 years as mayor. He was also a member of Olivet Presbyterian Church. Jim was employed with the Chester County School District for more than 39 years as a guidance counselor and the Director of the Chester County Career Center.
He is survived by his wife, Agnes Louise Aycock Love of the home; son, James Frazier Love III of McConnells; daughter, Agnes Ann Love Feemster (Matthew) of Severna Park, Md.; sisters, Jo Mitchell (Joe) and Ann Gribble (Jerry); brother, John M. Love (Mary); and grandchildren, Sam Feemster, Ryn Feemster, Meg Feemster, Mary Morgan Love and Jay Love.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Magoffin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery Association or Olivet Building Fund, 159 Church St., McConnells, SC 29726; or to a .
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Love family.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 6, 2019