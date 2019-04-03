The funeral for Mr. James C. "Nokie" Howze of 120 Bailey St. was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Gethsemane Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Charles Pratt officiated and the Rev. Dennis White delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in Hillside Cemetery.
Mr. Howze, 52, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 3, 2019