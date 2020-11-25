Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Mr. James "Inkie" Mobley of 1014 First Class Drive will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Mt. Zion AME Zion Church #1 Cemetery in Catawba, S.C. with the Rev. Michael Mackins officiating.

Mr. Mobley, 50, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at MUSC in Lancaster.

The family will receive friends at 3825 Victory Drive, Richburg.

Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



