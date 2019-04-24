Mr. James Raymond McCloud Sr., 86, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center in Pineville, N.C.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Chester Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home.
Mr. McCloud was born July 19, 1932, in Rock Hill and was a son of the late James Harmon McCloud and Leslie Sweatt McCloud. He attended the schools of Rock Hill and was retired from Springs Industries and Chester County Hospital. Mr. McCloud was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
He is survived by his children, Debra D. McCloud of Rock Hill, Wayne O. McCloud (Terry) of Chester, James R. McCloud Jr. of Chester and Karen M. Wooten of Winnsboro; special niece, Julie McCloud of Chester; five grandchildren, Melissa R. McCloud, Del McCloud (Whitney), Gregory Raymond Close, Michael Corey McCloud (Chelsey) and Blake Wooten; and four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jonah, Landon and Zoe.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Griggs McCloud.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
