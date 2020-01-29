Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James Richard "Bo" Wright, 62, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Woodward Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Hinson officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Mr. Wright was born Sept. 11, 1957, in Chester and was a son of Dolly Walters Wright and the late Herman Ross Wright. Bo attended the schools of Chester County and was a farmer and a taxidermist. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed being with his family. He attended Woodward Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Jason Richard Wright (Tifini) of Great Falls; two grandchildren, Taylor Marie Wright and Jordan Carson Wright, both of Great Falls; one brother, Donnie R. Wright (Karen) of Chester; two sisters, Linda W. Jackson (Jimmy) of Blackstock and Karen W. Clayton (Tommy) of Chester; seven nieces and nephews, Candi Wright, Kate Jackson, Crystal McCarty (Jay), Andrea Marsh (Justin), Jay Jackson (Dana), Trey Clayton and Donnie Wright Jr.; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wright was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Ross Wright.

Memorials may be made to Woodward Baptist Church, 1570 Ashford Road, Chester SC 29706.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

