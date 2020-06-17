Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Mr. James Marvin "Magnum" Thompson Jr. of 585 Gold Knob Road, formerly of Rock Hill, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. George McCoy will officiate. Military rites will be performed.

Mr. Thompson, 72, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



