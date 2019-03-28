The funeral for Mrs. Janie Mae Miles Clinton of 1 Medial Park Drive MUSC, Chester Nursing Center, was held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Calvary Baptist Church. The Rev. Jake Sanders III officiated, the Rev. Jessie Peay delivered the eulogy and the Rev. Julia Hemphill assisted. Burial followed in Brown Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Clinton, 97, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019