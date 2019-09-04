Jane Hardin Tidmore of Independence, Ore. died peacefully in her home on Aug. 13, 2019.
Born in Chester on July 19, 1941, to parents J.B. McDowell and Frances Wilkes McDowell, she was a graduate of Chester High School, Chester, S.C. and Converse College, Spartanburg, S.C. She spent much of her adult life in Northern Virginia and Oregon. She was well known in Alexandria, Va. for her very popular antique and interior design business called Antiques by Plain Jane. She had a life-long love of animals and always had dogs, birds and sometimes cats, chickens, horses and peacocks. She also had a great love of gardening and reading throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis A. Tidmore of Independence, Ore.; her son, John McDowell Hill of Denver, Colo.; and sisters, Frances Anne McDowell of Fairhope, Ala., Katherine (William) Cook of Lakeland, Fla. and Cecile Henderson Stanley of Tampa, Fla. She is also survived by her two Newfoundland dogs, Dudley and Bubba Tucker.
At her request, formal services will not be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Jane Hardin Tidmore to the Willamette Humane Society, 4246 Turner Road SE, Salem, OR 97317.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019