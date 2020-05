Ms. Janet Anita Stevens Roberts, 59, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Chester Freedom Ministries at a later date.Born May 16, 1960, in Chester, S.C., Ms. Roberts was a daughter of the late Marion Richard and Mary Anita Grant Stevens. She was a graduate of Chester High School and Winthrop College. Ms. Roberts was a retired Chester County School District teacher, having taught special education, third grade and middle school science. She was a member of Chester Freedom Ministries. Janet was an avid sports fan and she loved those N.C. Tar Heels.She was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Stevens.She is survived by a son, Cody Roberts (Brittany) of Philadelphia, PA; one sister, Pam Gourley of Chester; sister-in-law, Karen Stevens of Chester; nieces, Amy Perry (Shane) of Greenville, S.C., Brooke Gourley of Greenville, S.C. and Lauren Faust of Chester; and great-nieces, Raegan, London and Amelia.Memorials may be made to Chester Freedom Ministries, 729 Village Drive, Chester, SC 29706.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.