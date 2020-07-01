Mrs. Jeanne Brown Garner, 88, passed away June 28, 2020 at MUSC Chester Nursing Center in Chester, S.C.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She was born on July 4, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Clarence Edward Brown and Janie Frances Dukes McHenry. She frequently attended St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Chester and was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pickens, S.C., where she was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School in Youngstown and was an LPN at Self Memorial Hospital in Greenwood, S.C. before she retired to administer the home with her two children and husband.

She enjoyed reading, travel, time spent with family and friends and watching her beloved Georgia Bulldogs football team.

Mrs. Garner was predeceased by one brother, Robert C. Brown, of Greenville, S.C. and her husband, Ray Garner, of Pickens, S.C.

She is survived by sons Brian (Jennifer) Garner of Chester, S.C. and Brad (Brenda) Garner of Oxford, Pa.; three grandchildren, Andrew Garner, Madelynne Garner and Brianna (Nathan) Arnolds; and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at MUSC Chester Nursing Center, Lowrys Family Medicine, MUSC Chester Center and Carolina Heart for their outstanding love and care of our Mother.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Jeanne's name to the American Diabetes Association, 107 Westpark Blvd #220, Columbia, SC 29210.



