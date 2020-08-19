1/
Mr. Jesse Oates
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Jesse H. "Tookie" Oates III will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in Newberry Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jeff O'Dell and the Rev. Scott Jenkins officiating. Following the service, the family will remain graveside and friends may express their support and love by joining in a ride-by at the gravesite.
Mr. Oates, 75, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his residence in Chapin.
Born in Chester, he was a son of the late Jesse H. Oates Jr. and Mary Miller Oates.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce H. Oates; his daughters, Jennifer "Jennie" O'Shields of Prosperity and Lisa Bird of Chapin; five grandchildren; and four siblings, Callie Mason of Gastonia, N.C., Bobbie Beam of Fort Mill, Bill Oates of Chester and Johnny Oates of Chester.
Memorials may be made to Crosspoint Church, P.O. Box 1171, Newberry, SC 29108; or Chapin Presbyterian Church, 600 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin, SC 29036.
Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 19, 2020.
