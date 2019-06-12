The funeral for Mr. Jessie James "Buddy" Colvin, formerly of Chester, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Gethsemane Baptist Church. The Rev. Dennis White will officiate and burial will follow in Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Colvin, 47, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Grand Strand Regionala Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at 153 Center St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 12, 2019