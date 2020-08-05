1/
Mrs. Jessie Cunningham Mack
Private services for Mrs. Jessie "Bill" Cunningham Mack, formerly of Chester, were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Louisville, Ga.
Mrs. Mack, 81, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Medical Center Navicent Health Hospital in Macon, Ga.
Born in Laurens County, S.C. on July 17, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Hillry Cunningham Sr. and Bessie Ruth Stephens Cunningham.
Davis Funeral Home, 725 Beech St., Louisville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of local announcements.

Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
