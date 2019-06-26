The funeral for Mr. Jessie James Evans, formerly of Rock Hill, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Rehoboth AME Zion Church in Chester County. The Rev. Raymond Massey will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Evans passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at CMC Main in Charlotte.
The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Mary Lowery, 733 Clarinda St., Rock Hill.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 26, 2019