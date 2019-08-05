Mrs. Jestine Wright Foster

Guest Book
  • "August 3rd 2019 To The Family, May it comfort you to know..."
    - Nobert & Veronica Fahie
  • "My sincere condolences to the family. Margaret Jennings"
    - Margaret Jennings
  • "To the Foster family may God continue to strengthen you in..."
    - Barbara Dewese Brice
  • "May Angels lead her to paradise and God Himself welcome..."
    - Walter S. ( Chuck) Wilson
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Yvonne Bowen Patton
Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
New Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church
Rock Hill, SC
Obituary
– Mrs. Jestine Wright Foster, 86, of 4065 York Highway passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home.
The funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at New Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church in Rock Hill with the Rev. Dr. Jarrett Fite officiating and Samuel Foster II delivering the eulogy. Entombment followed in Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill.
She retired as an educator with Rock Hill School District Three after 30 years. She was a member of New Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church and a life member of AKA Sorority and NAACP.
Survivors are her husband, Samuel R. Foster Sr.; two sons, Samuel R. (Chandra) Foster II and Allyn E. (LaSalle) Foster; one sister, Hassie M. (James) Hutson; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 5, 2019
