– Mrs. Jestine Wright Foster, 86, of 4065 York Highway passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home.

The funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at New Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church in Rock Hill with the Rev. Dr. Jarrett Fite officiating and Samuel Foster II delivering the eulogy. Entombment followed in Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill.

She retired as an educator with Rock Hill School District Three after 30 years. She was a member of New Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church and a life member of AKA Sorority and NAACP.

Survivors are her husband, Samuel R. Foster Sr.; two sons, Samuel R. (Chandra) Foster II and Allyn E. (LaSalle) Foster; one sister, Hassie M. (James) Hutson; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.

