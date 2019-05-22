Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Jewell Darby. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary



The funeral service was held at Purity Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 4 p.m. with Reverends Jason Myers, Kevin Taylor and Al Ward officiating. Burial followed in Zion Cemetery.

Jewell was born in Chester and was the daughter of the late John Boyd and Elaine Knox Boyd. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. James Simpson Darby Jr. (Jimmy), upon which they celebrated a heavenly 55th anniversary on May 17th, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her faithful cat, Patches.

Jewell was retired from Chester County Probate and also served the community by working for Chester County Clerk of Court, Dr. Jerry W. Robinson, Country Day Academy and Black's Drug Store. She enjoyed Christian fellowship through Zion Presbyterian Church Women's Circle, Purity Presbyterian Women's Circle, Vacation Bible School, Operation Christmas Child and LOGOS table parent. She was a member of the Diversity Study Club. Her favorite pasttimes included her Bridge Club, picking strawberries, traveling with friends, holidays and gardening. She adored life through her six precious grandchildren by attending their school functions, dance recitals, band concerts and sporting activities. Jewell enjoyed spending time at her home on the front porch and waving to people passing through Lowrys. She enjoyed hosting the annual Lowrys Christmas Parade on the front lawn. As her declining health limited her activities, she was grateful to her beautician, Lisa Kanipe, and her Cyclone Restaurant family.

She is survived by her son, James Simpson Darby III; her daughter, DuPre Darby Clack; six grandchildren, Sallie Elizabeth Darby, Emma Louise Darby, James Simpson Darby IV, William Whugray Clack, Darby Lee Clack and Jewell DuPre Clack.

Memorials are to be made to Ember Church, 1841 J.A. Cochran Bypass, Chester SC 29706.

Online condolences maybe may to the family at

The family is grateful to Hospice Care of S.C. for their care and compassion.

