Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home with the Rev. Curtis Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in Chester Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester.

Mrs. Hall was born May 18, 1938, in Chester and was a daughter of the late George J. Pitts and Fannie Wylie Pitts. She was a graduate of Sumter High School and was retired from Bendix Corporation. Mrs. Hall was a member of Northside Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday School Teacher and G.A. leader.

She is survived by two daughters, Tina H. Murphey (Ronald) of Landrum, S.C. and Yvon Hall Feaster (Toby) of Clemson, S.C.; two sons, Billy Ray Owens of Sumter, S.C. and Deryl E. Owens of Bonneau, S.C.; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fanny Bass of Chester and Elsie Cutler of Sumter, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Hall; sisters, Martha Ammons, Patricia Ann Pitts, Rebecca Howe and Audrey Ammons; and brothers, George, Sam and Zeb Pitts.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

