The funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chester with the Rev. Clay Waldrip and the Rev. Don Etters officiating. The interment was in Evergreen Cemetery.

Born Jan. 20, 1937, in Union, S.C., Mr. Shockley was a son of the late Joel Ellis Shockley Sr. and Hannah Viola Greer Shockley. Mr. Shockley was a 1955 honor graduate of Union High School and attended Clemson College and Wofford College. He was a former member of the South Carolina Army National Guard. He was owner and operator of Shockley's Sight 'N' Sound in Chester. Mr. Shockley was a member of First Baptist Church Chester, where he was former assistant Sunday School Superintendent and Sunday School Secretary. He was a former electronics instructor at Chester County Career Center, member and former president of Chester Amateur Radio Emergency Service, Emergency Radio Coordinator for Chester County Emergency Services, charter member and former president of Chester Gun Club, former Captain of Chester Reserve Police, Lifetime Endowment member of National Rifle Association, former president of Chester Shrine Club, former Executive Aide of Hejaz Shrine Temple and former member of Chester Jaycee's.

He is survived by his wife of over fifty-three years, Carol Ann Johnson Shockley; one daughter, Noelle Shockley Greenwood (Jerry) of Chester; one son, Joel Ellis Shockley III (Amy) of Myrtle Beach; two grandchildren, Suzannah Marie "Zannah" Shockley Nutt (Landon) of Charleston and Joel Thomas "J.T." Shockley of Myrtle Beach; one sister, Ruth Roof (Jerry) of Union; one brother, Don Shockley (Miriam) of N. Augusta, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Chester, P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706; or Lower Fairforest Baptist Church, 125 Lower Fairforest Church Road, Union, SC 29739.

