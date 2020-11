Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Mr. John "Dad" Cherry of 4424 Grier Drive was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Mt. Vernon AME Zion Church in Fort Lawn. Tawanda Berry-Harris officiated and burial followed in the church cemetery.

Mr. Cherry, 80, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.



