Mr. John Edward "Jack" Cornwell III, 81, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at MUSC Chester.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Cornwell Presbyterian Church with Rev. Tim Foster officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Mr. Cornwell was born Nov. 15, 1938, in Glenridge, N.J. and was a son of the late John E. Cornwell Jr. and Martha Woodruff Dunlap Cornwell. He was a graduate of Chester High School Class of 1957 and Presbyterian College Class of 1961, where he pledged Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. A longtime resident of Nashville, Tenn., he was the Regional Sales Manager for McLean Trucking Co. for 20 years and co-owner and VP Sales and Marketing for Service Transport until his retirement in 2000. Returning to S.C., he served as an Elder at Cornwell Presbyterian Church and Treasurer of the Cornwell Cemetery Association. A one-time avid golfer, he remained active in the community as a Master Tree Farmer, Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International, member of Ducks Unlimited, Presbyterian College Scotsman Club and Builders Club.The consummate gentleman, Jack loved God, his family, his church, his pets and his tractor.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mildred Conrad Cornwell; his children, Lea Cornwell Barriger (Norris), John Scott Cornwell (Cheryl) and Edward Tillman Cornwell (Kim); grandchildren, Albert Norris "Trip" Barriger III (Megan), Tyler Ross Barriger, Katie Barriger Meyers (William), John Edward "Capp" Cornwell IV (Tristan), Sarah Blake Cornwell, Mary Addison Cornwell and John Hawkins Cornwell; a great-grandchild, Edward Norris Barriger; and numerous nieces and nephews.Mr. Cornwell was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Morrison, Rita Whitehead and Mary Ross Anderson.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornwell Presbyterian Church, c/o Tim Foster, 2232 Cowlick Dr., Blackstock, SC 29014.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.