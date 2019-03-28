The funeral for Mr. John David "Hollywood" Woods of 207 Jewel St. will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Cliff Dye will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Woods, 72, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019