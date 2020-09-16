Mr. John Dewitt "Johnny" Roach Jr., 67, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Providence Health in Columbia, S.C.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Chester Memorial Gardens with Rev. Andy Logan officiating. The family will receive friends anytime at their home.
Mr. Roach was born Feb. 8, 1953, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of Doris Cash Roach and the late John Dewitt Roach Sr. He was a graduate of Chester High School and was employed with AFF Group in Lyman, S.C. as a Truck Driver. Johnny was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved Diet Dr. Pepper and Nascar, spending time with his family and the love of his church family. Mr. Roach was a member of Crowded House Church, Chester, S.C.
He is survived by his wife of over 44 years, Karen Norton Roach; three children, Michelle Jolley (Brad), Anna Roach and Trey Roach (Kayla), all of Chester, S.C.; four grandchildren, Maggie Roach, Brennan Roach, Jessica Jolley and Allison Jolley, all of Chester, S.C.; one brother, Keith Roach (Linda) of Chester, S.C.; two sisters-in-law, Linda Craig and Dianne Norton of Chester, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Dustin Jolley; his sister, Kathy Miller; and his brother-in-law, Bobby Norton.
Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Inc., 1600 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.
