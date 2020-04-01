Mr. John Edward Beatty (1952 - 2020)
Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

The funeral for Mr. John Edward "Head" Beatty of 3217 Douglas Way Lane will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 3, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Vivian Boyd will officiate and burial will follow in Rehoboth AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Mr. Beatty, 67, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, with 10 people viewing at a time.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.