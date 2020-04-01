The funeral for Mr. John Edward "Head" Beatty of 3217 Douglas Way Lane will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 3, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Vivian Boyd will officiate and burial will follow in Rehoboth AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Mr. Beatty, 67, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, with 10 people viewing at a time.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 1, 2020