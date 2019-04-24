Mr. John Edward "Veek" McFadden, 38, of 507 Harris St. passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Rehoboth AME Zion Church in Chester County. The Rev. Raymond Massey will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Born in Lancaster County, he was a son of John Edward Beatty and the late Ruby Nelle McFadden.
Survivors are his father, John Edward Beatty; four children, Amani Steward, Amiya McFadden, Jakhari Steward and and Mekhi Steward; brother, Anthony McFadden; sisters, Shanette McFadden and Contina James; and aunts, uncles, great-aunts and great-uncles.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019