The funeral for Mr. John Henry "Rabbit" Strong of 107 Brooklyn St. Lot #6 will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Pine Grove Baptist Church. The Rev. Jerome Boyd will officiate and the Rev. Ronald McClurkin will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Strong, 73, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home and also at 512 Center St., Chester.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019