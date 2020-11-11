1/1
Mr. John Hugh Jackson
Mr. John Hugh "Johnny" Jackson Jr., 61, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Della Hunsucker officiating. There will be a reception at "The Bins" at the home of Joey Gaston following the graveside service. All family and friends are invited.
Mr. Jackson was born Feb. 27, 1959, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of the late John Hugh Jackson Sr. and Martha Campbell Jackson. He was a graduate of Lewisville High School and was employed with Phillip J. Mungo Co., Inc. He enjoyed playing his guitar and riding his motorcycle. Johnny was a loyal friend to many. He attended Fishing Creek Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his sister, Mattie J. Burton of Chester, S.C.; stepdaughter, Liza Mobley (Butchie) of Chester, S.C.; stepson, Garrett Adkins (Jill) of Charlotte, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Hadley Mobley, Jackson Mobley, Harper Reese Mobley, Katelyn Adkins, Pressley Adkins, Waylon Adkins and Wyatt Adkins; one great-grandson, Jeremiah Roach; one niece and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Ann Jackson and Elizabeth "Libby" Houston.
Memorials may be made to Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding, 2727 Gaston Farm Road, Chester, SC 29706; or Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 2868 Gaston Farm Road, Richburg, SC 29729.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.

Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2119
