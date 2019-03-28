John Marion Grier Jr., 88, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at MUSC Chester Medical Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. John Marion Grier.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Blackstock First Baptist Church with the Rev. Stacy Hinson and the Rev. Keith Hinson officiating. Interment was held in the church cemetery.
Mr. Grier was born in Red Springs, N.C. on Dec. 1, 1930, and was a son of the late John Marion Grier Sr. and Mary Irene (Pridgen) Grier. He attended the schools of Red Springs, N.C. and McColl, S.C. and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Grier was retired from Springs Industries and also worked with the Draper Corporation. He was a member of Blackstock First Baptist Church. Mr. Grier loved fishing and working in his yard.
Mr. Grier is survived by his wife of over thirty-six years, Brenda (Bell) Grier; two sons, Johnny Grier (Jackie) of Burnsville, N.C. and Tim Price (Jackie) of Chester; one daughter, Elaine Adams of Columbia; twelve grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three children, Malcolm Grier, Dennis Grier and Becky; two grandchildren, Patrick Truesdale and Becky Adams; and a brother, Grady Grier.
Memorials may be made to Blackstock First Baptist Church, 907 Durham Road, Blackstock, SC 29014; or Woodward Baptist Church, 1570 Ashford Road, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2119
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019