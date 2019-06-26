Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. John McManus. View Sign Service Information COX FUNERAL HOME 93 Prather-Barnes Road P.O. box 224 Manchester , GA 31816-0224 (706)-846-3110 Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. McManus was born Aug. 22, 1949, in Chester, the son of Oscar McManus Jr. and Mary Louise

He was preceded in death by his parents; a special uncle and aunt, Ira and Florence Varnadore; and his cherished four-legged child, Chester.

Mr. McManus is survived by his wife of 29 years, Martha Williams McManus of Warm Springs, and their blended family including Lisa McManus of Chester, John McManus Jr. and his wife Barbara of Chester, Joni McManus Schardien and her husband David of Loganville, Ga., Chuck Garrett and his wife Kristie of Marietta, Ga., Laurie Garrett Mitchell and her husband Bobby of Manchester and Joshua Garrett and his wife April of St. Johns, Fla.; and 11 grandchildren, Justin McManus, Megan McManus, Mariah Hall, Mackenzie Garrett, Max Garrett, Paxton Garrett, Eady Claire Garrett, J.B. Schardien, Caroline Schardien, Savannah Schardien and Kennedy Schardien.

Contributions in memory of Mr. McManus may be made to the Woodbury Baptist Church Ramp Fund, P.O. Box 717, Woodbury, GA 30293.

Cox Funeral Home, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign the online register at

John O. McManus Sr., 69, of Warm Springs, Ga. passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Piedmont Regional Medical Center, Columbus, Ga. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Woodbury Baptist Church.Mr. McManus was born Aug. 22, 1949, in Chester, the son of Oscar McManus Jr. and Mary Louise Smith McManus. He was raised in Chester and worked at Carroll Motor Co. there. He moved to Florida for a while, where he worked in the insurance business, and then moved to Griffin, Ga. In Griffin he worked as a Youth Detention Officer for the RYDC. In 1989, Mr. McManus took a position with the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute, where he worked for four years before starting a retail business in Manchester, Ga. In 1995, he returned to the insurance business with Independent Life in LaGrange, Ga. and retired in 2001 from American General Insurance. Mr. McManus was a member of Chester First Baptist Church until he moved his membership in 1994 to Woodbury Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday School Director and in various other positions. John never met a stranger, and he was best known for his sense of humor and quick wit. His favorite hobby was golf, which he starting playing in high school on the golf team. He was instrumental in raising thousands of dollars through golf tournaments for the Institute's Chapter of the Georgia Rehabilitation Association. He loved the Georgia Bulldawgs and tolerated Martha's love for the Auburn Tigers. He enjoyed music and dancing, and spent many happy times with his family RV traveling and camping.He was preceded in death by his parents; a special uncle and aunt, Ira and Florence Varnadore; and his cherished four-legged child, Chester.Mr. McManus is survived by his wife of 29 years, Martha Williams McManus of Warm Springs, and their blended family including Lisa McManus of Chester, John McManus Jr. and his wife Barbara of Chester, Joni McManus Schardien and her husband David of Loganville, Ga., Chuck Garrett and his wife Kristie of Marietta, Ga., Laurie Garrett Mitchell and her husband Bobby of Manchester and Joshua Garrett and his wife April of St. Johns, Fla.; and 11 grandchildren, Justin McManus, Megan McManus, Mariah Hall, Mackenzie Garrett, Max Garrett, Paxton Garrett, Eady Claire Garrett, J.B. Schardien, Caroline Schardien, Savannah Schardien and Kennedy Schardien.Contributions in memory of Mr. McManus may be made to the Woodbury Baptist Church Ramp Fund, P.O. Box 717, Woodbury, GA 30293.Cox Funeral Home, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign the online register at www.coxfh.com. Published in The News & Reporter on June 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The News & Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close