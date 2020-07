Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Mr. John C. "Chucky" Rainey of 519-A Sycamore Road was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at King's Funeral Home with the Rev. James Owens officiating. Burial was held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.

Mr. Rainey, 63, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.



