Mr. John Wayne Holcombe, 73, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church Lowrys with the Rev. Justin Ford and the Rev. Tommy Thurston officiating. Interment will follow at Armenia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home.
Mr. Holcombe was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Greenville County, S.C. and was a son of the late John Will Holcombe and Mary Lee McAdams Holcombe. He attended Dacusville High School in Pickens County and was a graduate of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. Mr. Holcombe retired after 26 years with the SCHP and also served as sheriff of Chester County. He was a former Chester County councilmember and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during Vietnam. He was a member of First Baptist Church Lowrys, where he served with the Baptist Men, was part of the Kitchen Team and was a former Deacon and former Chairman of the Usher Committee. John Wayne was a member and former president of the Civitans and a Dixie Youth Baseball coach. He loved sports, especially roundball, and was an avid gardener. John Wayne had a special place in his heart for children and had a God-given talent for helping them know they were loved.
He is survived by his wife (of 52 years on June 3), Patricia "Pat" Corn Holcombe; one son, Brad Holcombe (Yvonne Lee) of Chester; three sisters, Linda Anthony (Mark) and Sue Shirley (Eddie), both of Greenville, S.C., and Nancy Smith (Rev. Larry) of Marietta, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Lowrys, 3981 Amenia Road, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condelences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 6, 2019