Mr. John Wells Barrett, 77, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at MUSC-Chester Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Chester A.R.P. Church with Rev. Clint Davis and Dr. Dwight Pearson officiating. Interment will follow in Chester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester.
Mr. Barrett was born Dec. 30, 1941, in Stone, Kentucky and was a son of the late Cecil Ernest Barrett and Dora Wells Barrett. He was a graduate of Honaker High School in Honaker, Va. and also Roanoke Technical Institute in Roanoke, Va. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. John retired from United Contractors as a Civil Engineer and formerly served as President of the company. He was a member and Elder of Chester A.R.P. Church. John enjoyed woodworking and also antique watch repair. He was a member of Chester's Home Builders Association. John was also instrumental in establishing a scholarship endowment for Lander University.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Combs Barrett; two daughters, Elizabeth Shannon Barrett (David Eberhardt) of Asheville, N.C. and Virginia Barrett Webb (Robert Boyd Sr.) of West Columbia, S.C.; two grandchildren, Grace Elizabeth Webb and Robert Boyd Webb Jr., both of West Columbia, S.C.; one brother, Bruce Barrett of Gahanna, Ohio; one sister, Nancy Arrington of Mannassas, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Chester ARP Church, P.O. Box 174, Chester, SC 29706; or to , , c/o Christy Wilburn, 587 Lakenglen Road, Chester, SC 29706 (designate on your check who the memorial is for).
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 18, 2019