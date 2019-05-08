The funeral for Mr. Johnnie Wilks will be held at noon Thursday, May 9, at First Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1515 Remount Road, Charlotte. Burial will follow in St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lowrys.
Mr. Wilks, 87, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hunter Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Charlotte.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 9, at First Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist.
King's Funeral Home, 4000 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 8, 2019