Johnny Baxter Duncan Jr., 82, of 500 Sirrene St. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
Born in Marion, N.C., he was the husband of the late Macie Allee Gibson Duncan and son of the late John Baxter Duncan Sr. and Gladys Bolden Duncan. He retired from Sanders Brothers, was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the American Legion. He loved his family, fishing and dancing and attended Church of the Nazarene in Chester.
Surviving are four daughters, Billie Dianne Langley of Chester, Tina D. Skinner and husband Chris of Gaffney, Tammy King of Gaffney and Joy Duncan of Chester; a sister, Annie Lee Melton of Chester; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Johnny Baxter Duncan III and John Lester Duncan; a brother, James Duncan; and a special friend, Fay Mobley.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Church of the Nazarene in Chester. Memorial services immediately followed at 12 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Jay Dorsey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of S.C., 1612 N. Limestone St., Gaffney, SC 29340; or Church of the Nazarene, 182 Pinckney St., Chester, SC 29706.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019