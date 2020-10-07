1/
Mr. Johnny Lee Feaster
Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Lee Feaster of 3604 Sweet Hope Church Road will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Sweet Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Jasper Featherstone will officiate and the Rev. James Caldwell will deliver the eulogy.
Mr. Feaster, 71, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte, N.C.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.

Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
