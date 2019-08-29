Johnny Nathan Hodgin, 66, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, S.C.
Friends and family gathered Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at "The Shop & Co" from 6 until 8 p.m. in honor of his memory.
Mr. Hodgin was born in Chester on Sept. 6, 1952, and was a son of the late Jonathan Hodgin and Letha Estes Hodgin. He was a 1972 graduate of Chester High School and worked for many years as a dye technician with Cone Mills, Carlisle, S.C. Nathan loved computers, having written many computer programs in his early years, and absolutely loved Star Trek.
Mr. Hodgin was survived by his three daughters, Sonya Pearson of Chester, Betty Jean Hodgin Allen of Arkansas and Nevey Hodgin of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Dalton, Richard, Lisa, Kayleigh, Selena and Christopher; one brother, Danny Hodgin; four sisters, Judy Austin, Irma Turnage, Janie Denton and Bernice Sullivan; and eight nieces and nephews, including his special niece Shelby Ann Hodgin and nephew Travis Denton.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Bobby.
The family would also like to say a very heartfelt "THANK YOU" to all Home Health Nurses and Mrs. Nancy Davis and his special friend Hazel Dove.
Memorials may be made to a Home Health Care of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019