Mr. Johnny Wayne Zion, 72, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Orrs Baptist Church with the Rev. Daniel Wightman and the Rev. Randall Runion officiating. Interment will follow in Chester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester.
Mr. Zion was born March 15, 1947, in Kingsport, Tenn. and was a son of the late Luther M. Zion and Eliza Starnes Zion. He was a graduate of Lynn View High School in Kingsport, Tenn. and also East Tennessee State University. Mr. Zion was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during Vietnam, and was retired from S.C. DHEC. He was a member of Orrs Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon and a choir member.
He is survived by his wife of over 28 years, Terri Boyd Zion; one son, Trevor (Amanda) of Sumter, S.C.; two sisters, Linda Abbott (John) of Gray, Tenn. and Aleta Zion of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Zion was preceded in death by a brother Paul Zion.
Memorials may be made to Orrs Baptist Church, 1266 Lancaster Road, Chester, SC 29706; or Hospice Care of S.C., 1639 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
